Here’s why the story of ‘Peggy and Molly’, an Instagram-famous duo of dog and a bird is setting Australia abuzz

The touching tale of an Australian magpie named Molly from Queensland has captivated social media users across Australia. Molly was taken in by an Australian couple from Queensland in 2020 after falling from a nest. Since then, Molly, a wild magpie, has resided with the couple and formed an extraordinary bond with their bull terrier, Peggy.

The companionship between Peggy and Molly became a sensation on Instagram, attracting over two million followers who eagerly watched the duo play and mimic each other on social media platforms daily.

However, the idyllic existence of Peggy and Molly drew the attention of state authorities, who contended that magpies are wild birds and should not be domesticated under any circumstances. Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen, Molly’s human parents, revealed on Wednesday that they had “surrendered” Molly to Queensland’s environment department earlier in the week. In a video announcement, the couple appeared emotional as they explained that they felt compelled to take this step due to constant complaints from certain individuals about Molly being in their care.

Wells and Mortensen described themselves as “grieving” and “devastated” by the loss of Molly, whom they relinquished to authorities on March 1.

This incident sparked a debate over animals’ right to choose their living arrangements versus what animal authorities deem appropriate for them. Queensland Premier Steven Miles voiced his support for Peggy and Molly, advocating for the magpie to be reunited with the family, contrary to the decision of state officials. Miles emphasized the need for common sense and highlighted the potential for a more favorable outcome.

To reunite the bonded animals, Wells and Mortensen launched an online petition that has garnered support from over 70,000 fans. However, Queensland’s Department of Environment, Science, and Innovation (DESI) emphasized that magpies are not domestic animals and should only be housed temporarily for rehabilitation purposes. DESI stated that Molly, highly habituated to human contact, cannot be released back into the wild.

Despite the setback, Wells and Mortensen remain committed to their campaign to bring Molly back home.