Kerala declares public holiday for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26

The Kerala government has declared April 26 as a public holiday in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the state. On this day, government offices and educational institutions will remain closed, while commercial establishments are also instructed to observe a holiday, ensuring employees receive holiday pay as per regulations outlined by the Labour Commissioner. The directive emphasizes that employees’ wages cannot be withheld or reduced due to the holiday.

Scheduled across seven phases nationwide, the Lok Sabha Elections will commence on April 19, with Kerala holding its polling on April 26 for all 20 constituencies. The election results are slated to be announced on June 4. The electoral process begins with the issuance of the election notification on March 28, followed by the nomination filing deadline on April 4, scrutiny of nominations on April 5, and the final date for withdrawal of candidature on April 8.

In the previous 2019 elections in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in 19 out of the 20 parliamentary seats, with the remaining seat secured by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Despite garnering over 15% of the votes, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure any seats. With ambitions to alter this electoral landscape, the BJP is gearing up for the forthcoming elections, aiming to secure its first-ever independent Lok Sabha victory in Kerala.