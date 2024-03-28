Know how many calories you lose during sex

As per experts, sex has several health benefits. Sex is also a form of exercise. , Both sex and exercise connect us to our bodies. Sex is considered a form of physical activity that scientists say is equivalent to climbing two flights of stairs or walking briskly.

As per experts, the calories burned while having sex can be estimated by calculating the activity’s intensity, the body weight of the person, and the time spent. As per studies, it is estimated that sex expends an average of 101 calories (4.2 calories per minute) in men and 69 calories (3.1 calories per minute) in women.

‘Whoever is taking the more active role is burning more calories — women will burn more calories during sex if they are on top. In general, men tend to burn more calories during sex than women,’ says Leah Millheiser, MD, a clinical professor and female sexual medicine expert at Stanford Health in California.

Heart rate and oxygen consumption during sexual intercourse are similar these achieved during normal daily life activities. Many sex positions require muscular strength and muscular endurance, which burn calories. These include the Standing 69, the Aerial Dancer, Arm Hang, the Squatting Cowgirl, among others.

Studies show that body image, which is enhanced with exercise, plays a vital role in sexual desire and satisfaction. As per experts, sex and exercise are perhaps the best expressions of our physical being. These activities connect us with other people.