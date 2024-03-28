Know how to enable Wi-Fi calling on smartphones

Mumbai: Telecom companies encourage their subscribers to enable Wi-Fi calling on their smartphones to ensure seamless connectivity. Wi-Fi calling functions by transmitting cellular data packets as Wi-Fi VoIP over a Wi-Fi connection, through the internet, and then to the cellular network before reaching the recipient.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable Wi-Fi calling on Android, iPhone

Wi-Fi calling on Android:

1. Check Carrier Compatibility: Confirm if your carrier supports Wi-Fi calling by checking their website or contacting customer service.

2. Access Phone Settings: Open the Settings app on your Android phone.

3. Find Wi-Fi Calling Option: Look for a section called ‘Wi-Fi calling’ or ‘Calling’ under ‘Connections’ or ‘Network settings’. On some phones (like Samsung Galaxy), access it through the Phone app itself by tapping the three-dot menu icon, selecting ‘Settings,’ and then looking for ‘Wi-Fi Calling.’

4. Enable Wi-Fi Calling: Once you locate the Wi-Fi calling option, toggle the switch to activate it.

Wi-Fi calling on iPhone:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone (the app with the gear icon).

2. Depending on your iPhone model, you might see one of the following options:

– If you have an iPhone with just one SIM card, tap Cellular.

– If you have an iPhone with Dual SIM, tap Cellular and choose the line you want to enable Wi-Fi Calling for.

3. Tap Wi-Fi Calling, then toggle the switch next to Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone to turn it on.