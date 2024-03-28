Madrid Masters 2024: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarterfinals

Madrid: In badminton, two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu secured a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament. The second-seeded Sindhu defeated world number 49 Wen Yu Zhang of Canada by ‘21-16, 21-12’, in 30 minutes. World number 11PV Sindhu will next face world No. 63 Huang Yu-Husn of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, India’s Ashmita Chaliha crashed out in the first round following a loss to Ratchanok Intanon by ‘21-13, 21-11’ in 28 minutes. In men’s singles, India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran crashed out in the first round following a loss to Jason Teh of Indonesia.Karunakaran also teamed up with Aadya Variath in mixed doubles competition, in a losing effort against Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Menthari.

Kidambi Srikanth registered a 21-18, 21-15 loss to Japan’s Koo Takahashi in the first round. Mithun Manjunath also lost his first-round game against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, while the mixed doubles duo of BS Reddy-N Sikki Reddy marched into pre-quarters following win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Yang Ching Tun.

The tournament started on March 26 and will end on March 31. The Madrid Spain Masters 2024 offers players ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympics, taking place from July-August this year. The ranking period for badminton began on May 1, 2023, and will end next month.