Miami Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden to face pair of Marcel Granollers in semifinals

Miami: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian companion Matthew Ebden will face the pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the men’s doubles semifinal of Miami Open. The match is scheduled to begin at 10.30 PM, IST.

The Indian- Australian duo defeated the Dutchmen Sem Verbeek and the Aussie John-Patrick Smith by ‘ 3-6, 7-5, 10-7’ in the quarter final. The victory ensures Bopanna’s position in the ATP top-10 doubles ranking and guarantees a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics.

This is Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden’s third men’s doubles semi-final this year. Bopanna and Ebden had also reached the semifinal of the Adelaide Open in January this year and made the title round before losing to Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (UK).

The Bopanna-Ebden pair had won the Australian Open earlier this year. This was Bopanna’s, maiden grand slam. He had attained a career-high world No. 1 ranking following the success but has slipped to second spot after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters.