Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km, Location: Afghanistan,’ the NCS posted on social media X.

Earlier on March 17, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan. Earlier on 13 March, an earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

On December 12, 2023, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan. Earlier on October 13, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan. On October 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan. Another earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck the country on October 8. More than 4000 people lost their lives and thousands of residential buildings were damaged in that earthquake. In June last year, the province of Paktika was hit by a 5.9 magnitude quake which killed more than 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless.