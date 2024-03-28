NCPCR urges police to lodge FIR against Darul Uloom for ‘Inappropriate’ content

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has instructed the Uttar Pradesh police to initiate legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband for disseminating misleading and objectionable material through its official website. NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo penned a letter to the District Magistrate and SSP of Saharanpur District, highlighting the discovery of more objectionable content on the madrasa’s website.

The commission expressed concern over a fatwa retrieved from the website discussing a suicide attack on non-Muslim forces, originating from an individual in Pakistan. Kanoongo emphasized that such fatwas pose a grave threat to national security and instill terror in society. Moreover, the NCPCR noted the absence of a clear denouncement of such content by the madrasa, which could inadvertently endorse violence against non-Muslims.

Under the CPCR Act, 2005, the commission invoked section 13 (1) (j) and directed local authorities to take punitive measures against Darul Uloom Deoband. They urged action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, considering the serious nature of the offense. The NCPCR emphasized the necessity of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the madrasa and demanded an expedited action report within three days, addressing the issue. This directive was also forwarded to the UP Chief Secretary and the State Home Department, signaling the gravity of the situation and the need for prompt intervention.