New petition filed to rename Taj Mahal as ‘Tejo Mahalaya’, claims it’s a Shiva temple

Fresh controversy arises around the Taj Mahal as a new petition is filed in an Agra court in Uttar Pradesh, proposing to rename it as Tejo Mahalaya and affirming its Hindu origins as a temple. Filed on March 27, the petition seeks an end to all Islamic activities within the monument and advocates for practices suitable for a Hindu place of worship. Scheduled for hearing on April 9, the petition is presented by Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh, representing Shree Bhagwan Shree Tejo Mahadev and two other trusts.

Citing historical sources, the petitioner argues that the Taj Mahal has a lineage predating its recognition as a Mughal mausoleum, with previous petitions also advocating for its recognition as a Shiva temple. Despite some past petitions being dismissed, the issue remains unresolved. In April 2015, the Agra District Court considered a similar petition from six lawyers advocating for Hindu devotees to conduct rituals within the monument.

Prompted by this petition, the court directed governmental bodies including the Centre, Culture Ministry, Home Secretary, and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to present responses. The ASI, responsible for archaeological research and preservation, contested the court’s jurisdiction in the matter, maintaining that Taj Mahal’s ownership had been disputed since 2005. The ASI reiterated that the monument is a tomb and refuted claims of its Hindu origins, which date back to historian PN Oak’s book “Taj Mahal: The True Story” in 1989.