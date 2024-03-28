Nomination process for second phase of Lok Sabha elections commences

The commencement of the nomination filing process for 88 parliamentary seats spread across 12 states marked the beginning of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission issued the notification for this phase, scheduled for April 26, on behalf of the president early on Thursday. Candidates have until April 4 to file their nomination papers for this phase.

Following the nomination filing period, scrutiny of the submitted papers will take place on April 5 in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir, where it will occur a day later on April 6. Notably, polling in a portion of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be conducted during this phase. This constituency’s election notification was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20.

In the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, voting for fifteen assembly segments is scheduled for April 19 during the first phase, while thirteen assembly segments will vote on April 26, aligning with the second phase. The states and Union Territories participating in the second phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, along with one part of the Outer Manipur seat.