Record electricity consumption observed once more in Kerala

Electricity consumption in Kerala has reached a new record high, totaling 104.63 million units on March 27, surpassing the previous day’s consumption of 103.86 million units. Although overall consumption has risen, peak time demand has slightly decreased, with 5197 MW of electricity used from 6 pm to 11 pm compared to 5301 MW the previous day. To meet the growing demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has increased its electricity purchases, procuring 103.86 million units compared to 90.16 million units on March 26. The board typically acquires 300 to 600 MW daily from the power exchange to prevent shortages.

Concerns have emerged about the potential for a major electricity crisis in Kerala due to the surge in consumption, particularly with the onset of summer. Experts attribute the increase in usage to the rising use of air conditioners, and as summer progresses, electricity demand is expected to continue rising. KSEB has warned that the state could face a crisis if the situation persists.

During peak summer periods, Kerala requires over five thousand megawatts of electricity daily. The state’s central allocation stands at 1600 MW, with an additional 1200 MW sourced through power contracts and 1600 MW from hydro projects, totaling 4400 MW. Beyond this allocation, the board purchases additional electricity at a significant cost to meet the escalating demand.