Russia and Myanmar are set to conduct over 50 joint military activities, as reported by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Defence Ministry. These activities will encompass operational and combat training for their armed forces.

Recent events in Moscow, including a jihadist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert complex that claimed 139 lives, have heightened tensions. The Kremlin has pointed fingers at the US, UK, and Ukraine for their alleged involvement in the attack.

In September 2023, Russia dispatched two Su-30 fighter jets to Myanmar, following a contract signed in 2022 for the delivery of six Su-30SME fighter jets. The move drew criticism from the US, which deemed Russia’s support for Myanmar’s military rulers as destabilizing. Meanwhile, India is planning to allocate $3.7 billion to fence its border with Myanmar to curb smuggling and illegal activities. This decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with New Delhi aiming to tighten security measures and maintain demographic stability in its northeastern states.