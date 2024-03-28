Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G smartphone globally. The company has revealed the price and specifications of the smartphone in Brazil.The smartphone is a successor to the Galaxy M54 5G smartphone. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M55 5G in more markets, including India, later this year.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is priced at BZR 2,699 (Rs 45,000). The smartphone comes in two colours: Light Green and Dark Blue.

The smartphone features 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Also Read: Dubai announces 3-day ‘Great Online Sale’ with up to 95% discounts

The device features a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it has a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

The smartphone comes with dual speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and an advanced in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.