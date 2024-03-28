State police in Massachusetts filled with gratitude for a robotic dog which saved their lives and averted a tragedy

The Massachusetts State Police expressed profound gratitude towards a robotic dog named Roscoe for preventing a potential tragedy and safeguarding their lives during a dangerous encounter involving an individual who had barricaded himself inside a residence and was firing at law enforcement officers.

Roscoe, a member of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, played a crucial role on March 6 when deployed to a home in Barnstable where the armed suspect had opened fire on police personnel. In response to the situation, two bomb disposal robots, alongside Roscoe, were dispatched into the house to locate the suspect.

Controlled remotely by state troopers, Roscoe thoroughly searched the main floors of the house before discovering the suspect in the basement. Despite encountering resistance from the armed individual, who knocked over Roscoe twice and subsequently shot it three times, the robotic dog continued its mission until its communication capabilities were disabled by the attacker’s gunfire.

Following the altercation, the suspect proceeded to shoot one of the other robots before law enforcement deployed tear gas and successfully apprehended the individual.

Acknowledging the invaluable contribution of Roscoe, the state police emphasized the significance of utilizing mobile platforms like the robotic dog in tactical operations involving armed suspects. By enabling room clearance and enhancing situational awareness, Roscoe’s intervention potentially averted the need for human operators to confront the armed suspect directly, thus minimizing the risk of casualties among law enforcement personnel.

Boston Dynamics, the company behind Roscoe, expressed relief that the only casualty during the incident was the robotic dog and emphasized the role of mobile robots like Spot in saving lives.

Following the incident, Roscoe was transported to Boston Dynamics for bullet removal, and the company pledged to provide a replacement unit to the Massachusetts State Police. As of now, authorities have not disclosed the identity of the shooter or the charges they may face.