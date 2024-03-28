Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity market extended the winning run on the second consecutive day on March 28. Indian equity benchmark indices went closer to record high.

BSE Sensex ended at 73,651.35, up 655.04 points or 0.90 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,326.90, up 203.20 points or 0.92 percent.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G: Price, Specifications

About 1912 shares advanced, 1784 shares declined, and 103 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Eicher Motors. Top losers were Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Britannia Industries.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with auto, healthcare, metal, power, capital goods up 1 percent each, while oil & gas, Information Technology, bank, realty, FMCG gained 0.5 percent each. The BSE midcap index added 0.6 percent and the smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.