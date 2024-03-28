The death toll resulting from the terrorist attack at the Moscow concert hall is feared to exceed 143, according to a statement released by Russian state investigations on Wednesday (Mar 27). Reports indicate that 143 individuals have been reported missing following the mass shooting incident last week in Moscow.

The Investigative Committee, tasked with handling major crimes, disclosed that among the bodies recovered, 84 have been identified so far, including five children aged nine to 16. Efforts are underway to conduct tests to identify the remaining victims.

Furthermore, a Telegram channel called ‘Baza’, purportedly associated with Russia’s security services, stated on Wednesday that 95 individuals not listed in the official registry of victims were reported missing after the shooting at Crocus City Hall. Relatives have been unable to establish contact with them since the attack occurred on Friday.

Social media platforms have been inundated with posts from Russians attempting to locate missing family members. However, it remains uncertain whether the 84 identified bodies include those listed in the official registry.

Many victims are believed to have succumbed to smoke inhalation after the assailants ignited the building, leading to the collapse of the roof. As a result, some bodies have become unrecognizable, with only fragments remaining in numerous cases, as reported by the Telegram channel ‘112’, citing an unnamed source.

Responsibility for the Moscow attack has been claimed by the Islamic State (IS), marking the deadliest assault on European soil by the group and Russia’s worst incident since the 2004 Beslan school siege. Nonetheless, certain officials close to Vladimir Putin have hinted at Russia’s intention to attribute blame to Ukraine and Western nations for the attack, despite evidence linking the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an Afghan offshoot of the terrorist group, to the incident.

Russian officials, including Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the security council of Russia, have accused Ukraine, the US, and Britain of involvement. However, no evidence has been presented to substantiate these allegations. Ukraine has vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, emphasizing the heavily guarded nature of the border area by Russian military personnel, including special forces.