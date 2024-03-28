Traditional South Indian Theralli Appam Recipe

Ingredients:

1. Raw rice – 2 cups

2. Grated coconut – 1 cup

3. Jaggery – 1 cup (adjust to taste)

4. Cardamom pods – 3 to 4

5. Black sesame seeds – 1 tablespoon

6. Salt – a pinch

7. Water – as needed

8. Ghee or oil – for frying

Instructions:

1. Soak the raw rice in water for about 4-5 hours.

2. Drain the soaked rice and transfer it to a blender.

3. Add grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom pods, black sesame seeds, and a pinch of salt to the blender.

4. Grind the mixture into a smooth batter, adding water gradually as needed to achieve a pouring consistency.

5. Transfer the batter to a bowl and let it ferment overnight or for at least 6-8 hours.

6. After fermentation, the batter will rise and become slightly fluffy.

7. Heat a non-stick appam pan or a regular frying pan over medium heat and grease it lightly with ghee or oil.

8. Pour a ladleful of batter into the center of the pan and quickly swirl the pan to spread the batter evenly in a circular motion.

9. Cover the pan with a lid and cook the appam on low heat for 2-3 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown and crispy.

10. Once cooked, remove the appam from the pan and repeat the process with the remaining batter.

11. Serve the Theralli Appam hot with coconut milk or any curry of your choice.