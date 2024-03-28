Tragedy strikes Rockford as four people were killed and five injured in a stabbing spree

Tragedy struck Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 27) as four individuals lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in a stabbing spree.

Among the four fatalities, one victim was a 15-year-old girl. The other victims included a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man. One of the victims was identified as a postal worker, but their identities have not been disclosed.

Of the five injured individuals, four are reported to be in stable condition, while one remains in critical condition.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody by Rockford police at 1:35 pm, according to local media reports. As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no gunshots were reported during the incident.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd stated that the first call seeking medical assistance was received at approximately 1:15 pm in the 2300 block of Holmes Street. Subsequent calls for police and paramedics were made at various locations in Rockford and Winnebago County.

In an official statement, the police mentioned, “We are currently working through the details of the investigation, and further updates will follow as the investigation continues. The suspect, a 22-year-old male, was located in the same area and taken into custody at 1:35 pm.”

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana reported a home invasion near the intersection of Florence and Eggleston. During the home invasion, a young woman suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the face and hands, and a Good Samaritan who attempted to assist her was also stabbed. Chief Redd mentioned that the suspect is currently being questioned, but a motive for the attack has not yet been established. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.