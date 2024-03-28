Union government extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in this state: Details

Kohima: The Union government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in 8 districts and 21 Police Stations in 5 other districts of Nagaland. The decision will come into effect from April 1, 2024. The AFSPA has been in force in certain districts and police station areas in Nagaland for many years.

The Union government made the decision to AFSPA in the following districts:

Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district. These areas are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Last year, commencing from October 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for an additional six months in specific regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

The AFSPA gives the armed forces personnel, operating in the disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for the maintenance of public order. An area or district is notified as disturbed under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.