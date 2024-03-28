Union government revises MGNREGA wages

New Delhi: Union government has revised MGNREGA wages. The wages of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers for the fiscal year 2024-25 were hiked by 3 to 10 percent. The revised wage rates are will become effective from April 1, 2024.

The rural development ministry obtained clearance from the Election Commission to announce the revised wage rates amidst the implementation of the model code of conduct for the General Elections.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience the smallest increase of 3 percent for the year 2024-25. Goa will witness the most substantial hike of 10.6 percent. The hike ranged from Rs 7 in Uttar Pradesh (2023- Rs 230 – to 2024 rate of Rs 237) to Rs 34 hike in Goa (2023 wages Rs 322 to 2024 wages Rs 356).

Significant jump in wages have been reported by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa, where the hikes varied from 8% to 10.5%. Bihar follows closely behind, where the wages have been revised by Rs 17.

The MGNREGA scheme is aimed at providing for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. As of 2023-24, there were 14.34 crore active workers deployed under the scheme.

Earlier, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 86,000 crore budget allocation for MNREGA for 2024-25. The budget estimate for FY24 was pegged at Rs 60,000 crore, lowest in last four years, however the outlay was increased to Rs 86,000 crore in the revised estimates for this fiscal.