Vivo launches new foldable smartphone series: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched foldable smartphone series in China. The series include ‘Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’ and ‘Vivo X Fold 3’. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price in China has been set at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version, and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version.

The Vivo X Fold 3 starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 87,800) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 7,999 (Rs. 93,600) while the 16GB RAM + 1TB version is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700). Both models are offered in Feather White and Thin Wing Black colours.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200×2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and HDR10 support. There is a 6.53-inch (1,172×2,748 pixels) AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection and the handset has armor glass coating. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The handset carries the Company’s custom Vivo V3 imaging chip.

Vivo X Fold 3 series come with a Carbon fiber hinge. It is certified to withstand 500,000 folds by TUV Rheinland. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.68 lens and support for OIS alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both the outer and inner screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The phone gets an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor proximity sensor, gyro, electronic compass, colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor, facial recognition feature and infrared blaster. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X Fold 3 specifications:

The base Vivo X Fold 3 has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Pro model. It ships with a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, Adreno 740 GPU and Vivo V2 chip. The handset offers up to up to 1TB of UFS4.0 onboard storage.

The Vivo X Fold 3 has a triple camera unit on the back composing a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary camera with an f/1.75 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel portrait sensor. The standard version also gets 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both inner and external screens.

Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The Vivo X Fold 3 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and offers a face unlock feature. Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X Fold 3 with support for 80W wired charging.