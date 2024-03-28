Vivo launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Vivo Pad 3 Pro was launched in China. The new Android tablet arrives as the successor to last year’s Vivo Pad 2. Price of Vivo Pad 3 Pro is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500). It is available in Bo Xia Zi (purple), Cold Star Gray (gray), and Spring Tide Blue (blue) colours and will go on sale starting April 3 in China.

Vivo Pad runs on OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch (2,064×3,096 pixels) LCD display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz, 900nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers HDR10 support as well. The Vivo tablet is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, along with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The tablet has a three-dimensional heat dissipation system with a 37,000mm square graphite heat sink.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro carries a 13-megapixel rear camera. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The tablet includes an audio system comprising eight speakers with support for audio formats including AAC, WAV, OGG, APE, and FLAC among others. The tablet supports input via Vivo Pencil 2 stylus and it can be connected to a keyboard case through magnetic pogo pins.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope and hall sensor. It packs an 11,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.