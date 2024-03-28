Vivo launches new true wireless earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched new true wireless earbuds series named ’ Vivo TWS 4’. The Vivo TWS 4 series is available in two variants. The base variant comes with a price tag of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600), whereas the Vivo TWS 4 Hi-Fi are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,500). They are offered in Dark Blue and Far Peak White colours.

Vivo TWS 4 series comprises the vanilla TWS 4 and TWS 4 Hi-Fi. The former supports LDAC, aptX Adaptive, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs while the latter supports LDAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. They have 12.2mm drivers and feature active noise cancelation (ANC) that is rated to reduce ambient noise by up to 55dB.

The TWS 4 features Qualcomm’s S3 Gen 2 sound platform, while the TWS 4 Hi-Fi runs on the S3 Gen 3 sound platform. They come with gaming low latency support that offers a latency rate of 44 milliseconds when paired with compatible Vivo phones. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well. The earbuds also have an IP54-certified dust- and splash-resistant build. The earbuds have a 54mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.