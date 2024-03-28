Water Shortage Hits Bengaluru’s Oxygen Hub Lalbagh, Requires 1.5 Million Litres Daily

Bengaluru’s renowned Lalbagh Botanical Garden, often referred to as the city’s “oxygen hub,” is facing a critical threat due to the intense heatwave. With its rich history spanning centuries, Lalbagh covers an expansive 240 acres of land. However, the lack of rainfall in the upcoming 15 days poses a significant risk to the thousands of trees and plants within its 175-acre core area, potentially leading to their demise.

Lalbagh, boasting a diverse collection of flora, is home to 673 species and 2150 varieties from 140 different plant families. Its lush greenery, adorned with numerous trees, vibrant flower gardens, and winding vines, has long been a source of pride for Bengaluru residents. Yet, the current harsh summer conditions have placed an unprecedented strain on the garden’s ecosystem, requiring an astounding 1.5 million liters of water daily to sustain the vegetation.

Officials express grave concern over Lalbagh’s future, warning of an imminent ecological disaster if relief in the form of rainfall does not arrive soon. Dr. Rajesh Kumar, a seasoned botanist deeply invested in studying Lalbagh’s flora, emphasizes the urgency of the situation. Without adequate water resources, Lalbagh’s invaluable biodiversity faces irreversible damage, prompting a race against time to preserve this cherished natural treasure.