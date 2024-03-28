Wayanad: Tribal woman dies in wild elephant attack

A tribal woman named Mini, aged 45 and hailing from the Parappanpara colony, met a tragic end when she was fatally trampled by a wild elephant while collecting honey in the forest area along the Wayanad-Malappuram border on Thursday (Mar 28). The incident occurred in the remote depths of the forest, with Mini’s husband, Suresh, also sustaining serious injuries during the elephant attack. A team of forest officials from Nilambur-Vaniyampara has been dispatched to the scene, but further details about the incident are still awaited.

Prior to this incident, several wild elephant attacks had been reported in different parts of the Idukki district, including Sinkukandam and the first tribal panchayat in Edamalakkudy. Additionally, sightings of wild elephants were reported in Devikulam and Neriamangalam on Wednesday. One such incident involved a wild tusker named Chakkakompan, which attacked a house in Sinkukandam near Chinnakkanal around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to the property of Koonammakkal Manoj Mathew, a resident of Sinkukandam. Fortunately, the family narrowly escaped unhurt from the attack.

These incidents underscore the ongoing conflict between humans and elephants in forested areas, posing risks to the lives and properties of local residents. The authorities continue to grapple with mitigating measures to address such encounters and minimize the potential harm inflicted by wild elephants on communities residing near forested regions.