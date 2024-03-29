DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

10 dead as passenger taxi falls into gorge: Video

Mar 29, 2024, 11:34 am IST

Jammu: At least 10 people lost their lives in an accident that took place on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. A passenger taxi en route to Srinagar from Jammu veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge alongside the highway in Ramban district.

As per reports, driver of the vehicle lost control and the car fell into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district around 1.15 am on Friday. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue operation.

Also Read: State government extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another 6 months: Details 

The the car’s driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 29, 2024, 11:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button