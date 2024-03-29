10 dead as passenger taxi falls into gorge: Video

Jammu: At least 10 people lost their lives in an accident that took place on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. A passenger taxi en route to Srinagar from Jammu veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge alongside the highway in Ramban district.

As per reports, driver of the vehicle lost control and the car fell into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district around 1.15 am on Friday. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue operation.

Also Read: State government extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another 6 months: Details

The the car’s driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.