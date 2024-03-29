45 dead as bus plunges from bridge into ravine

Moria: At least 45 people lost their lives as the bus they were travelling in plunged off a bridge into a ravine. The accident took place in South Africa. The passengers were pilgrims travelling from Botswana’s capital Gaborone to an Easter service in the town of Moria. An eight-year-old girl survived the accident.

As per local authorities, the passenger bus lost control and went off a bridge on the Mmamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken. The bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge and plunged 164 feet into a ravine before busting into flames.

Also Read: PM Modi and Bill Gates Discuss AI, Deepfakes, Climate Change, and More

Road accidents are frequent in South Africa as the country has a poor road safety record. More than 200 people died in road crashes during the Easter weekend last year.