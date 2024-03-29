Abby from the famous conjoined twins Abby and Brittany marries beau in a secret ceremony

Famous conjoined twins Abby and Brittany have shared exciting news with their fans: Abby has been happily married for some years now. The twins gained widespread recognition after their appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, followed by their own reality series on TLC, where they showcased their lives. Abby has disclosed that she has been enjoying marital bliss with her partner Josh Bowling.

Abby, one half of the conjoined twins, exchanged vows with Josh in 2021. Josh, a nurse and US Army veteran, is Abby’s beloved husband.

The heartwarming announcement came to light when Abby Hensl updated her Facebook profile picture, which she shares with her sister Brittany. The photo appears to be from their wedding ceremony, with the conjoined twins dressed in wedding attire and Josh in a grey suit. The image captures them holding hands and gazing at each other lovingly.

Abby and Brittany, who work as fifth-grade teachers, reside in their hometown of Minnesota. They were born and raised there, and their teaching videos often go viral. In a recent video shared by Daily Mail on Instagram, the twins are seen engaging with a classroom full of students while discussing their reality show. The publication captioned the post, “Twin Abby is now married as she secretly tied the knot to her veteran boyfriend Josh Bowling.”

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, meaning they share organs below the waist. Abby controls the right arm and leg, while Brittany controls the left side. Born in 1990 to parents Patty and Mike Hensel, the twins’ parents opted against separation surgery due to its complexity and uncertain outcome.