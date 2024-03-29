Banks to remain closed in these cities today: Details

Mumbai: Banks will remain closed in almost all Indian states and Union Territories on 29 March, Friday in view of the Good Friday festival. However, it is not a national holiday so in some states banks will remain open. Banks will remain open in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Jammu, and Kashmir.

In March this year, banks remained shut for 14 days due to public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Meanwhile, banks in the country will remain open on Saturday (March 30) and Sunday (March 31). Usually, banks are shut in the entire country on 31 March- the end of the financial year but this time the RBI has ordered that all designated branches of agency banks to remain as a part of ‘special measures for the current financial year’.

Banks will be closed for 14 days in April this year. Banks will remain shut on accounts of several festivals such as Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi/Telugu New Year/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Ist Navratri, Ramzan-Id, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju/Himachal Day, Shree Ram Navami, Garia Puja.