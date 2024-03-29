Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast : Key Conspirator Sent to 7-Day NIA Custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensifies efforts to unravel the truth behind the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Case with the recent arrest of Muzamil Shareef. After appearing before the NIA special court, Shareef is now in NIA custody until April 3, as per the court’s decision.

Authorities suspect Shareef’s crucial involvement in manufacturing explosives and obtaining contact details of other accused individuals, possibly through clandestine channels like the dark web. Moreover, suspicions arise from evidence indicating financial transactions among the accused, hinting at a broader conspiracy. The NIA pledges to delve deeper into these leads to expose the entire network behind the bomb blast.

Muzammil Shareef was apprehended as a significant conspirator in the Rameshwaram Café blast case after extensive raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Shareef’s arrest is part of the NIA’s investigation, which began on March 3 and identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the mastermind behind the blast, alongside another suspect, Abdul Matheen Taha, who remains at large. Shareef is believed to have provided logistical support to the primary suspects involved in the explosion at the café on ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, resulting in injuries and significant property damage.