Book bound by human skin in Harvard library goes through removal of the binding

The expansive halls of Houghton Library at Harvard University have housed a book bound with human skin for nearly a century, but the university recently made the decision to remove the binding.

Published in 1879, Arsene Houssaye’s “Des destinées de l’âme” was bound with human skin by French physician Dr. Ludovic Bouland. This volume, which has been part of Harvard’s collection since 1934, explores themes of the soul and life after death and includes a handwritten note by Bouland expressing that “a book about the human soul deserved to have a human covering.”

According to Harvard’s announcement, the book was bound without consent using the skin of an unidentified female patient from a French psychiatric hospital where Dr. Bouland worked.

The decision to remove the human skin binding came after a review prompted by recommendations from the Harvard University Steering Committee on Human Remains in University Museum Collections. This move was further influenced by an open letter co-authored by prominent scholar and Harvard alum Paul Needham, who had been advocating for its removal for nearly a decade.

Needham stated that the university’s decision was a result of consistent calls over the years, including his request in June 2014 for the removal of the binding and a respectful burial for the human skin.

Harvard University confirmed the use of human skin for binding in 2014 but noted that the book was available to anyone who requested it, regardless of their reason for consultation.

In response to the past mishandling of the book, Harvard’s associate university librarian for archives, Tom Hyry, issued an apology and emphasized the university’s commitment to moving forward with care and ethical responsibility. The human skin binding has been removed and is currently stored securely at the Harvard Library while the university consults with relevant authorities to determine an appropriate and respectful method of laying the remains to rest.