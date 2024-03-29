Bus crash claims the lives of 45 pilgrims travelling to an Easter service in South Africa

In South Africa, a tragic bus accident occurred just days before Easter, claiming the lives of 45 pilgrims who were en route to an Easter service. The bus, carrying 46 passengers, was traveling from Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to Moria, a town in northern South Africa, for the religious event.

According to reports, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with barriers on a bridge before plunging to the ground and catching fire.

The devastating incident took place near Mmamatlakala in Limpopo province, approximately 190 miles north of Johannesburg, where the bus fell from a bridge connecting two hillsides.

Among the passengers, an eight-year-old child miraculously survived the crash but sustained serious injuries. The child, whose identity remains undisclosed, was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Limpopo Department of Transport stated that some of the victims’ bodies were severely burned, while others were trapped under debris or scattered across the crash site.

Although the bus displayed Botswana number plates, authorities are still verifying the nationalities of the passengers.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, the transport minister, visited the crash site to offer her condolences and announced the South African government’s commitment to repatriate the victims’ bodies and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Expressing sympathy to the affected families, Chikunga emphasized the importance of responsible driving, especially during the busy Easter weekend.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country during this tragic time.

Despite having a well-developed road network, South Africa grapples with a poor road safety record, making it one of the most dangerous countries in terms of road accidents in Africa.