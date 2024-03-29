Celebrate Easter with this recipe

Easter Appam Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rice flour

– 2 tablespoons sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

– 1/2 cup lukewarm water

– 1/2 cup thick coconut milk

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– Ghee or oil for frying

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar and yeast in lukewarm water. Let it sit for about 10 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, salt, and coconut milk. Mix well until you get a smooth batter.

3. Add the yeast mixture to the batter and mix thoroughly. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and let it rest in a warm place for about 4-6 hours or until the batter ferments and doubles in volume.

4. After fermentation, mix the batter well. If it’s too thick, you can add a little water to adjust the consistency.

5. Heat a non-stick appam pan or a regular frying pan over medium heat. Brush the pan with a little ghee or oil.

6. Pour a ladleful of batter into the center of the pan and quickly swirl the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter thinly around the edges, leaving the center thicker.

7. Cover the pan and cook the appam for about 2-3 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown and crisp, and the center is cooked through.

8. Once cooked, gently remove the appam from the pan and transfer it to a serving plate.

9. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, brushing the pan with ghee or oil as needed.

10. Serve the Easter appam hot with your favorite side dish or curry.

Enjoy your delicious Easter appam!