China sends across over a million bottles filled with water from melting Tibetan glaciers to the Maldives

China has dispatched more than a million bottles containing water from melting glaciers in Tibet to the Maldives, which is currently grappling with the adverse effects of climate change.

The Maldives, an archipelago nation consisting of over 1,192 small coral islands, is facing significant challenges due to rising sea levels and increasing salinity in its freshwater sources, making it increasingly reliant on desalination plants.

Scientists attribute the accelerated melting of Himalayan glaciers to climate change, exacerbating the situation in the Maldives.

The Maldives foreign ministry announced that the shipment of 1,500 tonnes of drinking water was a gift from Yan Jinhai, chairman of the Xizang Autonomous Region, located more than 3,385 kilometers away on the other side of the Himalayan mountain range.

The water, transported in 90 sea containers, arrived last week and was unloaded in the capital city Male, according to a port authority official.

“The Chairman of Xizang Autonomous Region announced his wish to donate 1,500 tonnes of drinking water… during his official visit to the country in November,” the Maldives foreign ministry stated.

Initially, there were speculations that the water was imported for the personal consumption of President Mohamed Muizzu, who is perceived as pro-China. However, the ministry refuted these claims, clarifying that the water would be used to provide assistance to islands facing water shortages.

In addition to the water donation, China recently signed a defense cooperation agreement with the Maldives, offering the island nation free military assistance to strengthen bilateral relations. The agreement was signed by Maldivian Defense Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and Major General Zhang Baoqun, Deputy Director of China’s Office for International Military Cooperation. This collaboration aims to enhance defense cooperation between the two countries.

Previously, China also donated 12 environmentally friendly ambulances to the Maldives, demonstrating its commitment to assisting the island nation.