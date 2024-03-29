Delicious Chicken Angara Recipe: Spicy Delight for Chicken Lovers!

Here’s a recipe for Chicken Angara:

Ingredients:

– 500 grams chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

– Lemon wedges for serving

For the Marinade:

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the ingredients for the marinade – yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, coat well, and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat oil in a pan or kadhai. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.

3. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and slit green chilies. Sauté until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Now, add the marinated chicken along with the marinade. Mix well.

7. Add garam masala, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt to taste. Stir well to combine.

8. Cover and cook the chicken on medium-low heat until it is tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

9. Once the chicken is cooked and the gravy thickens, remove from heat.

10. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

11. Serve hot with naan, roti, or rice, along with lemon wedges on the side.

Enjoy your delicious Chicken Angara! Adjust the spice levels according to your preference.