Dubai based air carrier launch flights to 2 new destinations: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has introduced new flight services to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate flights to two destinations in Saudi Arabia. This includes the resumption of flights to Al Jouf and the start of operations to Red Sea International.

Flights to Al Jouf Airport (AJF) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) start from April 18 and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

‘We are pleased to further expand our network in the GCC with the launch of flights to Al Jouf and Red Sea International. Flydubai is committed to supporting the ongoing development in the economic and tourism sectors in the region and we are confident that these direct flights will further support the existing strong ties,’ said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at Flydubai.

Flydubai currently operates a fleet of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft, serving a network of 129 destinations in 58 countries. Since the start of 2024, Flydubai has inaugurated operations to Langkawi, Mombasa and Penang and has announced the start of flights to Basel, Riga, Sochi, Tallinn and Vilnius later this year.