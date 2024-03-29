Eight of a family die as pickup truck falls into gorge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: In a tragic incident, at least eight people of a family died as the pickup truck they were travelling fell into a gorge. The eight passengers who were in the truck included women and children. The accident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner in Pakistan.

The pickup truck was going to Shangrai Kandao from Buner’s Sawari area. The dead include five women, two children and a man. Cause of the accident was yet to be ascertain.

Earlier this month, two persons were killed when a truck plunged into a ravine in the Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan. Earlier last month, 5e passengers died and 19 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Khanpur tehsil.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.