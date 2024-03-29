Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies

Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious figure known for his involvement in both politics and criminal activities, passed away while in custody at Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail. His health had taken a severe downturn, necessitating his transfer to Rani Durgavati Medical College where efforts to stabilize him proved unsuccessful. Despite the intervention of a team of nine doctors, Ansari couldn’t be saved. Initially admitted to the medical college for constipation, he was discharged and sent back to jail, only to face a sudden deterioration in his condition.

The circumstances surrounding Ansari’s demise have stirred controversy, with his brother, Afzal Ansari, alleging foul play. Afzal claims that Mukhtar was poisoned while incarcerated, citing previous incidents and pointing to a recent one in mid-March as the cause of his decline. Mukhtar’s lawyer, Naseem Haider, further added that Ansari had been experiencing speech difficulties, indicating a broader deterioration in his health.

Mukhtar Ansari’s death comes amidst a backdrop of legal woes, with his recent conviction on March 13 adding to a string of convictions over the past two years. A once prominent political figure, Ansari’s involvement in criminal activities had marred his career, culminating in a life sentence for forging documents to obtain an arms license in 1990. Despite his past electoral successes, his political career had been overshadowed by his criminal record, marking a turbulent legacy that ends with his demise in custody.