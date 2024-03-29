Ghazipur in UP celebrates Mukhtar Ansari’s death with Diwali-like festivities

Diwali-like celebrations erupted in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, following the news of Mukhtar Ansari’s demise due to a cardiac arrest at Banda hospital. Ansari, aged 63, was transferred from district jail to Rani Durgavati Medical College on Thursday evening while unconscious, where he later passed away, as confirmed by the hospital’s principal, Suneel Kaushal. Family members, including his son Umar Ansari, arrived in Banda and alleged that Ansari was slowly poisoned in jail, a claim refuted by authorities.

Umar Ansari announced plans to transport the body to Ghazipur for cremation after postmortem. Police devised a route plan for the safe road transit of the body from Banda to Ghazipur, covering approximately 380 kilometers. Security measures were heightened across the state in anticipation of Friday prayers amidst heightened tensions.

Afzal Ansari, Ghazipur MP and Mukhtar Ansari’s brother, alleged that his brother was poisoned twice while in jail, claiming Ansari mentioned being given a poisonous substance in food. Security personnel remained on alert in various districts, with prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC. Additionally, large deployments of security personnel were observed around Mukhtar Ansari’s residence in Ghazipur.