Global Food Waste Crisis Affects 783 Million Hungry People

A recent United Nations report reveals that approximately 19% of the global food produced in 2022, amounting to about 1.05 billion metric tons, went to waste. Published by the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index Report, the study aims to monitor countries’ progress in halving food waste by 2030. The report highlights a significant increase in the number of countries participating in the index compared to the previous year, reflecting a growing awareness of the issue.

The analysis, conducted jointly by UNEP and the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), indicates that household wastage accounts for the majority, comprising 60% of the total food waste. Food service establishments, including restaurants, contribute about 28%, while retailers account for approximately 12%. Co-author Clementine O’Connor emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue, stressing the need for collaborative efforts and systemic actions to combat food waste, which she describes as a complex problem with far-reaching consequences.

Moreover, the report underscores the broader impact of food waste on both environmental sustainability and global hunger. Beyond the significant greenhouse gas emissions generated by food production and decomposition, food waste exacerbates food insecurity and inequality. Despite the small differences in per capita household waste between high-income and lower-income countries, the report emphasizes that food waste is a global issue that requires concerted efforts across nations to address effectively.