Indian equity markets to remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Indian equity markets- BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 29th March 2024 on account of Good Friday . Trading will resume on Monday at its usual timings.

According to the full list of stock market holidays 2024, there will be no trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in both sessions. This means there will be no trading activity taking place at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX).

The next stock market holiday will fall on 11th April 2024 for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid. In April, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 11th April 2024 and 17th April 2024 (Ram Navami).

On a normal trade session, the Indian stock market opens at 9:15 AM and trading activities at NSE and BSE continue till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM.

In the commodity segment, trading at MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 AM. Trading in the commodity segment takes place in two sessions — morning and evening sessions. Morning commodity market sessions begin at 9:00 AM and end at evening 5:00 PM whereas evening sessions begin at 5:00 PM and end at 11:30 PM.