India’s core sector growth slows in February

New Delhi: The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) slowed down to 6.7 per cent in February. This decline was due to poor performance of some sectors like fertilizer. However, the growth rate is higher than January this year.

The growth of eight core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 4.1 per cent in January. It was 7.4 per cent in February 2023.

Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed to 7.7 per cent in April-January this fiscal against 8.2 per cent in April-February 2022-23. The output growth of fertiliser was in the negative zone.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. These core industries are, Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).