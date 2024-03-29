Kangana Ranaut leads Mandi roadshow with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants

Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s candidate for Mandi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, led a lively roadshow in Himachal Pradesh’s city on Friday, greeted by enthusiastic supporters chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, she emphasized her Mandi roots, declaring herself as the voice of nationalism for the constituency.

Amidst the fervor, Kangana Ranaut reiterated the BJP’s focus on development as the primary agenda for Mandi. Supporters echoed her sentiments with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, showcasing solidarity with her campaign. Earlier in the week, she targeted the Congress, accusing it of nepotism and criticizing leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for perpetuating dynastic politics.

At a recent event in New Delhi, Kangana Ranaut expressed her disdain for the Congress party, highlighting her stance against nepotism and dynastic politics. Describing the Gandhi siblings as “nepo kids” and likening them to beings from another planet, she reaffirmed her alignment with nationalist ideologies, underscoring her commitment to the party’s cause.