King Charles III stresses the importance of friendship in a recorded message delivered to a pre-Easter church service

King Charles III emphasized the significance of friendship and acts of compassion in a recorded address delivered to a customary pre-Easter church gathering, which he was unable to attend due to ongoing cancer treatment. Queen Camilla represented the monarch during the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, where she bestowed bags of specially minted coins upon individuals recognized for their public service. This annual event, known as Maundy Thursday in Britain, occurs on the Thursday preceding Easter.

While the monarch’s message did not directly allude to the health challenges faced by himself and the Princess of Wales, it marked his first public communication since his daughter-in-law disclosed her chemotherapy treatment. Charles highlighted Jesus’s example of serving and caring for others, underscoring the importance of extending friendship, especially in times of need.

The Royal Maundy Service, tracing its origins to the year 600, commemorates the Last Supper, during which Jesus demonstrated humility by washing his disciples’ feet. While sovereigns no longer perform this act, Camilla distributed purses containing special coins, known as Maundy money, to 75 women and 75 men, corresponding to the king’s age.

Reflecting on his commitment to follow Christ’s example of service, Charles expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve others. The monarch, who scaled back public engagements in February to undergo cancer treatment, continues to fulfill his state obligations, including meetings with the prime minister and official document reviews.

Last week, the Princess of Wales, formerly Kate Middleton, revealed that she, too, was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer type following abdominal surgery in January. These announcements underscore the royal family’s resilience in facing health challenges while continuing their duties.