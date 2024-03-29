NIA court hands life sentences to four terrorists in Babbar Khalsa International terror case

In a significant development, a special court in Mohali, Punjab, on Thursday (March 28) sentenced Kulwinderjeet Singh, a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) known as Khanpuria, along with three others, to life imprisonment. This verdict followed their conviction a day earlier on charges including waging war against the country. Khanpuria, apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2022, was also found guilty under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Aside from Khanpuria, the court convicted Jagdev Singh, Ravinderpal Singh Mehna, and Harcharan Singh. The charges against them range from criminal conspiracy to preparing to wage war, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA. Khanpuria faced multiple charges, including those under sections 120B, 121, 121A, and 122 of the IPC, as well as sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA.

Khanpuria’s arrest occurred at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi upon his return from Bangkok in December 2022. Initially, he was booked by the State Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police in 2019, before the case was taken over by the NIA.