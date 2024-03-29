Pathanamthitta Car Crash Claims Two Lives; Suicide Suspected

Two individuals tragically lost their lives in a fatal collision between a car and a container lorry on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road at Pattazhimukku in Adoor around 11:30 PM last night. The victims were identified as Anuja, aged 37, a resident of Nooranad, and Hashim, aged 31, from Charummoodu. Anuja worked as a teacher at GHSS Thumpamon near Pandalam, while Hashim was employed as a private bus driver. The collision occurred around 10:30 PM on Thursday when their vehicle collided with the container trailer, resulting in severe damage to the car.

Preliminary reports from the police suggest that the accident may have been caused by the car traveling at high speed. Both Anuja and Hashim were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to initial investigations, it is suspected that Hashim forcibly took Anuja while she was returning from an outing with her fellow teachers in Thiruvananthapuram. There are indications that the incident may have been a suicide attempt, as Anuja had reportedly expressed her intention to commit suicide to a colleague. Additionally, a liquor bottle was found in the car, further raising suspicions of the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the collision. Hashim and Anuja were known to be close for a significant period. The bodies were extracted from the severely damaged car by the fire brigade and local residents after the vehicle was forcibly opened.