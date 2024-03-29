PM Modi and Bill Gates Discuss AI, Deepfakes, Climate Change, and More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in a wide-ranging conversation covering crucial topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate change, and women’s empowerment. The dialogue underscored the intersection of technology, sustainability, and social advancement on a global scale. Gates praised India’s rapid adoption of technology and its leadership in the field, while Modi encouraged Gates to take a selfie using the Photo Booth on his Namo App, showcasing the friendly and interactive nature of their discussion.

Reflecting on India’s presidency during the 2023 G20 Summit, Modi highlighted the extensive deliberations preceding the event and expressed satisfaction with its outcomes. He emphasized alignment with the core objectives of the G20, hoping Gates shared this sentiment based on his firsthand experience. In response, Gates lauded India’s inclusive approach to hosting the summit and its focus on digital innovations and south-south collaboration, pledging support from his foundation to replicate these achievements elsewhere.

Their conversation delved into India’s digital revolution, with Modi explaining the country’s efforts to democratize technology and prevent monopolies, making it accessible to all. Gates praised India’s strides in technology, particularly its pivotal role in AI innovation. The discussion also touched upon India’s ambitious climate commitments, showcased through initiatives like the “Panchamrit” pledge announced at the COP26 summit and initiatives promoting women’s empowerment, reflecting India’s forward-thinking approach to sustainable development and global collaboration.