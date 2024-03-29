Pope Francis washes and kisses the feet of 12 women prisoners as part of Maundy Thursday ritual

Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair, performed the traditional ritual of washing and kissing the feet of 12 female prisoners ahead of Easter on Thursday (Mar 28).

For this ritual, the pontiff traveled to Rome’s Rebibbia prison situated in a dilapidated area on the outskirts of Rome. There, he led a Holy Thursday Mass for numerous inmates, guards, chaplains, and officials assembled in an outdoor space within the female section.

This ritual commemorates Jesus’ act of humility towards his apostles during the Last Supper on the eve of his crucifixion. Known as Pedelavium or Pedilavium, the ritual is observed by various Christian denominations. However, Pope Francis is the first to conduct the ceremony outside of churches, and he includes women, atheists, Muslims, and other non-Christians in the service, a departure from the practice of previous popes who conducted it exclusively for men, usually priests, in either St. Peter’s Basilica or the Basilica of St. John in Lateran.

Continuing a tradition he began as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis typically holds the ceremony in prisons, nursing homes, or hospices.

Despite his recent health challenges, including bouts of bronchitis and influenza, Pope Francis, now 87 years old and often seen in a wheelchair, washed and kissed the right feet of the 12 women seated on a platform. Many of the prisoners, some of whom were foreigners, were moved to tears by the gesture.

The pope’s health has been a subject of concern, with recent limitations on his public engagements due to fatigue. However, during the foot-washing ceremony, he appeared vigorous, delivering an improvised homily centered around the theme of serving others.