Powerful earthquake hits Greece

Athens: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale has struck southern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese on Friday morning. The earthquake was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute , the epicenter of the earthquake was centred beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, about 120km south-southwest of the western city of Patras.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and earthquakes are common. The vast majority cause no injuries and little to no damage.