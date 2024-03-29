Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham makes box office history

“Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life” creates history at the box office on its debut, featuring renowned Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The survival drama impressively grosses Rs 7.45 crore across all languages in India on Thursday (Mar 28), setting unprecedented benchmarks. The Malayalam edition alone earns Rs 6.50 crore, while contributions from the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions add up to an additional Rs 1 crore on its opening day. With an all-India gross collection surpassing Rs 9 crore (official figures pending), the film achieves one of the most remarkable openings for a Malayalam production in India.

On its release day, the movie records a theater occupancy of 57.79 percent in Malayalam, while it stands at 4.14% in Kannada, 17.84% in Tamil, 14.46% in Telugu, and 4.14% in Hindi. Notably, Aadujeevitham secures one of the largest opening day collections in Kerala in terms of nett earnings.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy, “Aadujeevitham” features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on Benyamin’s novel “Goat Days.” Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul, with Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in significant roles. The movie narrates the real-life story of Najeeb, a Kerala native who migrates to the Gulf in the early 1990s for employment but becomes enslaved, herding goats in the desert under harsh conditions. The film portrays his challenging journey as he strives to escape and return home.